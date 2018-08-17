Up to 15,000 people expected at Doncaster Pride event

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the 12th annual Doncaster Pride tomorrow.

The event, which will take place at Sir Nigel Gresley Square. is run for and by the gay community but everyone including families is welcome to the colourful day.

The event will include the Century 21 Parade of Unity through the streets of Doncaster, with a number of floats, bands and up to two thousand participants.

Following the Parade, a mix of acts will provide entertainment for all the family from 2pm to 10 pm. There will also be a s second stage featuring local talent in Waterdale for the first time.

Chair of Doncaster Pride Jenny Dewsnap said “We have been doing this for 12 years and we are proud of what we’ve achieved as a very small voluntary group. We’ve seen things change enormously in that time here in Doncaster.

"We’ve seen support from within and outside the gay community grow and we now have many sponsors and supporters who help us to deliver this fabulous event. We’ve also seen our crowds grow year on year, not just from the gay community but much wider and all coming together in unity and celebration to have an amazing day out.

"Doncaster Pride has grown to be one of the largest annual events in the town and it puts Doncaster on the map for the right reasons."

There will be a range of bars and a food court for the first time, and the organisers have promised some huge surprises on the day too.

The event first attracted around 1,000 people when it began in 2007 and is now one of the biggest events in Doncaster, with crowds expected to reach up to 15,000 this weekend.

The event is free. More details at www.doncasterpride.co.uk.