It was the last jump soldier Andy Martin was going to have to make to keep his treasured army parachute ‘wings’ up to date.

He had climbed aboard the giant RAF Hercules transport aircraft at RAF Brize Norton, and taken off as usual for the drop zone, on what was to be his 13th training jump.

Doncaster's NHS veterans ambassador Andy Martin during his time as a soldier with the Royal Anglian Regiment

He had jumped out of the aeroplane as he had done in his five initial training jumps and the seven jumps he had to make to keep his army parachute pay.

He parachute opened as it had every time. Everything seemed fine as he touched the ground for a successful landing.

But then things went wrong – wind filled the parachute, and it dragged him 30 feet into the air.

The parachute was not open to bring him gently back down to earth again – and gravity plunged him back down to earth on his back, crushing his back into the heavy equipment that he was wearing. He was seriously injured, but after treatment, he was able to go back to his duties with the Royal Anglian Regiment.

Veteran Andy martin at Ashworth Barracks Museum in Balby

He was aged 19, and had been excited at the chance to have parachute training, when it was offered the previous year. Not all soldiers were offered the opportunity, and it meant extra pay as well.

He’d joined the army after the company he was working for as a trainee gas engineer had gone out of business.

He enjoyed army life, and after intensive treatment after the accident was sent back with his battalion. He continued his army career, and served two tours of Northern Ireland. He travelled the world with his regiment before leaving the army in 1998, nine years after he first joined.

But seven years later, his back injury came back to haunt him. He had gone into business doing building work for commercial organisations, employing ex servicemen.

On February 15, 2006. he woke up unable to move from the waist down. Doctors removed three discs from his spine, but diagnosed neuropraxia, a type of nerve damage.

He started to use a wheelchair and crutches to get around.

Then in 2014, things got worse. While walking down the stairs on crutches, his shoulder dislocated – a result of years of wear and tear. He fell down the stairs. The fall severed his spine.

It left him quadraplegic. His marriage broke up, and he found himself homeless.

His local council moved him to South Yorkshire, where he moved into a house near Doncaster.

At a difficult time in his life, he then discovered Ashworth Barracks military museum on Cedar Road, Balby, where he started to meet other ex servicemen. He developed friendships with them, and felt more and more settled in South Yorkshire, and decided he wanted to stay in the area. He works there as a volunteer.

Now aged 48, he is now mobile, as he is kitted out with a high tech wheelchair. It is four wheel drive, and even picks him up into a standing position so that he can get to high shelves. He has a mobility car that allows him to drive his wheelchair in from the back.

He is happy again, and is has now re-married, after meeting his second wife, Diane, on Facebook. She has now also registered as his carer.

When Doncaster NHS wanted someone to act as a veterans’ ambassador officials approached Ashworth Barracks. Gary Stapleton, chairman of the Victoria Cross Trust which runs the museum thought Andy was the man. He was asked, and he now holds that job.

Now, if the NHS has plans, it asks Andy what veterans think. And it gives him information to pass back to colleagues.

Andy has no regrets about his time in the army, despite the injuries he suffered, but he feels his experience of the NHS since leaving the army means he is well placed to help other former soldiers.

He said: “If I had known when I joined what I know today, I would do exactly the same. I’m glad I joined the army. It has made me who I am today. If I was not quadraplegic, I wouldn’t be that person, and I would not be able to use what I know to help other people.

“When I came to South Yorkshire I fell in love with the place and the people. Previously I had lived in Cambridgeshire. I heard about the Breakfast Club at the VC Trust, and I loved what it was about. I come here all the time to meet other veterans. We share the same military humour. People don’t feel sorry for me here – they see that I am still the same person despite my wheelchair.”

He is pleased with what he has achieved as health ambassador.

He has access to the most senior figures in the local NHS and the council. They attend regular meetings with him. He can raise issues and they can ask his views.

One of the things he has helped bring in is a box on a questionnaire that patients receive when they apply to join a GP’s practice, asking if the patient has ever been a member of the forces.

The idea is that if the box is ticked, the GP will make sure he gets to person’s army medical records.

It means a lot to Andy. When he first left the army, there was a delay in his GP receiving his medical records, which hampered their efforts to treat him.

“It really make me proud that we now have that question. If they had know about my medical details earlier, treatment may have been more successful,” he said.