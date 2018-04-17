Under threat Haxey pub given lifeline

Campaigners battling to save an Isle pub earmarked for demolition have been given a lifeline after the building was recognised as an Asset of Community Value.

The Duke William pub in Haxey is now subject to additional protection from development and cannot be sold without locals having the chance to buy it first.

The pub - campaigners said would threaten the future of the historic Haxey Hood if it was demolished - was named a Asset of Community Value (ACV) by North Lincolnshire Council following a request from Haxey Parish Council.

Plans had been submitted to demolish the pub and build nine houses on the site.

North Lincolnshire Council spokesperson: “Haxey Parish Council submitted an asset of community value nomination to the council for the Duke William.

“The council evaluated the nomination and found it met the criteria required and therefore is now on the assets of community value register of properties the council keep.”

Under the ACV framework communities now have the opportunity to identify a building or land that is important to their social well being, and bid for it if it comes up for sale.

If the owner of a listed asset wants to sell it, they must tell the council and the community will then be given a period of time to prepare and make a bid for the asset.

Across North Lincolnshire there are buildings and amenities that are important to the communities that use them and could including amenities such as pubs, libraries and shops.

The decision comes after the initial planning application to demolish the Duke William and build nine houses was withdrawn following residents concerns.

At a public meeting in February discussing the plans residents heared a new application would be submitted retaining and converting the pub into a house as part of the nine house plan - at the time of going to press a new application had still not been submitted,

The move follows a heated public meeting in which 230 attended with one of the main concerns being the impact on the Haxey Hood.

Speaking at the meeting current Lord of The Hood Phil Coggon said “If that pub closes it will be a major set back for the Hood and it will probably finish it.”

Duke William owner Mr Chapman said: “15 pubs have closed down in the Isle in the last 30 years so what should we do just carry on running at a loss just to suit one day a year?”

If the plan to replace the pub as housing was carried through it would leave the number of pubs contesting the game, which dates from 1359, reduced to just two.