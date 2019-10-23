Unbelievable! TV football pundit Chris Kamara is releasing an album of Christmas songs
He’s known for his ‘unbelievable!’ catchphrase – but here’s something that’s totally true – TV football pundit Chris Kamara is releasing an album of Christmas songs.
Kammy, best known for his football reporting for Sky, has now turned his hand to crooning, big band and swing music – with Here’s To Christmas, an album of festive classics, set to hit record shops next month.
The album, which comes out on November 15, is the debut album from the Yorkshire-based former Sheffield United, Leeds United and Bradford City star.
The host lends his expressive croon to the sounds of brass, strings and swing on Christmas standards including Winter Wonderland, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas and Santa Baby.
But a love of big band music has always been in Kammy’s blood, and he was well-known amongst his teammates from his days as a football player as having a remarkably soulful voice.
He said: “I know it might be surprising to some, but anyone who knows me – especially those who shared a changing room with me in my playing days who first told me I could sing – will tell you what a big fan I am of big band music.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d get to record a full album, though!‘Here’s to Christmas’ is something I’m really proud of and I think it stands up as something fun, but something that doesn’t sound half bad too – an album to get everyone into the swing of Christmas!”
His irreverent style in analysing matches for Sky Sports’ Gillette Soccer Special on Saturday afternoons has seen him become a national treasure, presenting ITV’s Ninja Warrior UK, and appearing on many notable primetime shows as a guest.Track listing
Here’s To ChristmasLet It Snow!Rudolph The Red Nose ReindeerSanta BabySanta Claus Is Coming To TownJingle BellsHave Yourself A Very Merry ChristmasFrosty The SnowmanWalking In A Winter WonderlandIt’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas