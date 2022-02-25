Ukraine war: Doncaster Ukrainian Centre backs aid plea as £140,000 rolls in

Doncaster Ukrainian Centre, which is based in Beckett Road, has called on Doncaster people to show their support for a GoFundMe campaign set up to offer help and humanitarian aid after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the deadly attack on the country.

A spokesman said: “For those wondering what they can do to help, the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, along with other UK partners, have created the Help Ukraine Emergency Appeal:

Organiser Anna Dezyk said: “Millions of people in Ukraine are facing an imminent humanitarian crisis. They are in urgent need of medical supplies and relief as they face the prospect of renewed conflict.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An emergency fund has been set up for Ukraine.

"Please help them now.

“The Russian invasion will be catastrophic for the civilian population. The elderly, vulnerable, children and families are at risk of losing their homes and access to medical and other vital services. The psychological trauma of war will affect generations.

“We are working with accredited and registered Ukrainian charities to provide medicines, food and critical services to support the most vulnerable to overcome the consequences and trauma of war.”

Donate today to the #HelpUkraine Emergency Appeal.

Your donation will be used to fund immediate emergency and ongoing needs, including for example:

£8 - 2 woollen blankets for individuals or emergency shelters

£23 - A food and hygiene pack for one adult for a month or 30 thermal foil blankets for emergency use

£70 - A food and hygiene pack for a family of four for a month

£500 - Towards crisis counselling and support services, and children's services

£1,500 - A basic emergency medicine pack for 1,000 people for 3-months

£3,700 - Medicine and pharmaceutical pack for 10,000 people for 3-months

“The more we collect, the more we'll be able to help - particularly with the longer-term impacts of hostilities, displacement and poverty on families, children, the elderly and those with special needs.

“If the crisis passes, the emergency medicine/ food/ hygiene packs that you have helped to buy will be released to hospitals and to Ukrainian accredited charitable organisations for distribution to those in desperate need.