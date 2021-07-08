Fully-vaccinated people to be allowed quarantine-free travel to amber list countries

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has welcomed the Government confirming its intention to allow fully vaccinated travellers to skip quarantine when arriving from amber-listed countries from July 19.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said children and adults who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus will not have to quarantine on their return from amber list countries to England.

Holidaymakers from the UK who have received two jabs from the NHS will no longer be required to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to England from destinations on the amber list from that point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holidaymakers from England will no longer be required to self-isolate for 10 days on their return

Mr Shapps said under-18s will also be exempted from the requirement and that the guidance not to travel to countries on the amber list will be lifted from July 19, when the majority of restrictions are expected to be eased in England.

He said people returning from holidays from amber destinations, such as France, Spain and Portugal, will still be required to take a Covid-19 test three days before returning.

They will also have to take a test on or before the second day of their return, but will be exempted from the day eight test.

He told the Commons: “In essence, this means that for fully vaccinated travellers the requirements for green and amber list countries are the same.”

A spokesperson for Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) said:

"We welcome the news today that quarantine restrictions will be lifted for adults arriving back to the UK from amber destinations, provided they have received both doses

of a COVID vaccination more than 14 days prior to travelling.

“With the change to come into force from 19th July, coinciding with the UK’s school holidays, and alongside confirmation that children under the age of 18 years are also not required to isolate, this means that many amber list destinations are a viable option for families desperate for a sunny,summer holiday this year.

“DSA already has a number of green and amber list destinations on sale through our airline partners, Wizz and TUI and we will be working closely with them in the coming weeks to ensure we can meet the pent-up demand from those wishing to get up and away this summer or travel to visit friends and family.

“Safety is and always will be of paramount importance at Doncaster Sheffield Airport and stringent procedures are in place to protect our passengers, operators and our colleagues.

“We have partnered with market leader, Randox, on site at DSA to provide passengers with the current tests necessary for international travel.”

Passengers are advised to visit the website for more information on testing requirements and services: https://flydsa.co.uk/covid-19/ before they travel.

Among the technicalities for the move as it stands is that the exemption will only apply to those who have received their vaccines from the NHS.