Doncaster to host matches in Rugby League World Cup

The biggest tournament in Rugby League - the Rugby League World Cup - will take place in England spanning 5 weeks from Saturday 23 October 2021 and Doncaster will be one of the hosts for the major sporting event.It was announced today that the town’s Keepmoat Stadium will host three men’s group fixtures after Rugby League World Cup 2021 organisers confirmed that the event will go ahead.

Doncaster will host three men’s group fixtures at the Keepmoat Stadium: France v Greece (Monday 25th October, 2.30pm), Samoa v Greece (Sunday 31st October, 5pm), Papua New Guinea v Wales (Monday 8th November, 7.30pm). The town will also be a training base for Samoa.

There had been fears the tournament - with 61 matches across three competitions culminating with the men’s and women's finals at Old Trafford, Manchester on 27 November - would be postponed due to Covid.

There has been travel and quarantine concerns from the Australian game about sending players to the UK in the middle of a pandemic with infection rates here rising.

However, chief executive Jon Dutton wanted to bring “certainty and clarity” with just 100 days to go and is confident they can ensure it can be played and is a success.

He said: "We are delighted to be able to provide clarity and certainty to fans, players, partners, media and those that have supported our journey over the past few years.

“We have an overwhelming desire to deliver the biggest and best ever Rugby League World Cup and through our determination and decisiveness we will be able to achieve this vision.

“We recognise there are still many challenges ahead, but we will work relentlessly and will take the most extraordinary measures with the support of all involved to stage the tournament in 100 days time.

“Despite the adversity we have faced, we have never lost sight of our core purpose of making a positive impact on people’s lives.

“Our social impact programme has and will continue to be a beacon of much needed positivity and hope in communities across England.

“We have no doubt that the Rugby League family, along with the 20,021 key workers we have invited, the many fans who will see the action live in the stadiums across England and the millions watching around the world will be part of a unifying celebration of sport and humanity.”

Tcket sales have so far exceeded expectations and the positive social contribution to communities, including some of those hardest hit by the pandemic has been extensive.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “As we reach 100 days to go, the anticipation is building with Rugby League’s biggest competition coming back to England.”

“After the challenges of the past 18 months where the positive impact of Rugby League in communities has shone through, the moment when the men’s, women’s and wheelchair teams take to the pitch will be a watershed moment for both the sport and the country.”