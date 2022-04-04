Two vehicles were set alight in Doncaster overnight

Two vehicles were set alight in Doncaster overnight.

By Stephanie Bateman
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:24 pm

Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 8.55pm on Sunday April 3, at Cowick Road, Fishlake. The crew left the scene at 10pm.

Thorne firefighters attended an accidental fire involving compost at 10,.20pm on Sour Lane, Fishlake. The crew came away at 11pm.

A van was deliberately set on fire at 11.25pm on Athelstane Road, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 12.10am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters were in action overnight

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Nancy Fielder, editor.

DoncasterThorne