Two vehicles were set alight in Doncaster overnight.
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:24 pm
Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a deliberate vehicle fire at 8.55pm on Sunday April 3, at Cowick Road, Fishlake. The crew left the scene at 10pm.
Thorne firefighters attended an accidental fire involving compost at 10,.20pm on Sour Lane, Fishlake. The crew came away at 11pm.
A van was deliberately set on fire at 11.25pm on Athelstane Road, Conisbrough. Firefighters from Edlington station attended the incident. They left at 12.10am.