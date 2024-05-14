Two vehicle smash causes big delays for drivers on major Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 14th May 2024, 16:11 BST
A two vehicle smash caused headaches for motorists on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads.

Police and paramedics were called to the A638 York Road near the Morrisons supermarket this morning.

A South Yorkskhire Police spokesman said: “At 9.32am on Tuesday, we were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on York Road.

“The collision involved a black Nissan Duke, and a silver Mercedes Sprinter. Neither party was injured in the collision and recovery of the vehicles was arranged just after 11am.”

