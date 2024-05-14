Two vehicle smash causes big delays for drivers on major Doncaster road
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A two vehicle smash caused headaches for motorists on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads.
Police and paramedics were called to the A638 York Road near the Morrisons supermarket this morning.
A South Yorkskhire Police spokesman said: “At 9.32am on Tuesday, we were called to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on York Road.
“The collision involved a black Nissan Duke, and a silver Mercedes Sprinter. Neither party was injured in the collision and recovery of the vehicles was arranged just after 11am.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.