Emergency services attended at the incident on the A638 between Besscarr and Bawtry on Thursday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Great North Road in Doncaster at about 6pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision.

“Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and closed the road while we awaited recovery and road clean-up from Highways.”

Great North Road was sealed off for several hours following the smash.