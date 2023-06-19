Two vehicle collision shuts major Doncaster road for several hours
A two vehicle collision closed a major Doncaster road for several hours.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:16 BST
Emergency services attended at the incident on the A638 between Besscarr and Bawtry on Thursday.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to Great North Road in Doncaster at about 6pm to reports of a two-vehicle collision.
“Officers attended alongside Yorkshire Ambulance Service and closed the road while we awaited recovery and road clean-up from Highways.”
The road was closed in both directions close to Yorkshire Caravans following the crash.