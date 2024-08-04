Two people were taken to hospital yesterday after a two car collision on a major Doncaster road.

Police were called at 2.07pm yesterday (3 August) to Booth Avenue in Doncaster following reports of a two-vehicle collision leading to major traffic delays.

A woman was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening, and another was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was reopened around 3.30pm after the recovery of the vehicles involved in the collision.