Two taken to hospital after two car collision on major Doncaster road

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 4th Aug 2024, 12:52 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 12:52 BST

Two people were taken to hospital yesterday after a two car collision on a major Doncaster road.

Police were called at 2.07pm yesterday (3 August) to Booth Avenue in Doncaster following reports of a two-vehicle collision leading to major traffic delays.

A woman was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening, and another was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The road was reopened around 3.30pm after the recovery of the vehicles involved in the collision.

