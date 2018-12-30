Two people seriously injured in Rotherham hit-and-run crash 

Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Rotherham.

A black VW Jetta was travelling along Quarry Hill Road in Wath-upon-Dearne when it reportedly hit a parked Ford Focus C-Max and a 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman.

Quarry Hill Road, Rotherham. Picture: Google

They both suffered serious but non life threatening injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said the car was driven from the scene after the incident, which happened on Friday, December 28, at 11pm.

A 27-year-old man has since been questioned and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are appealing for information and in a statement said: “Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the vehicle prior to the collision occurring.

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 938 of 28 December 2018 if you can help.”