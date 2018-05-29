Two people involved in Doncaster car smash

Two people were involved in a car crash in Doncaster last night.

The incident happened on Marsh Lane, Arksey, at 10.45pm and involved one vehicle.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

Firefighters from Adwick and Dearne stations were called to the scene.

READ MORE: Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

A fire service spokesperson did not have any details about injuries to the two people involved.

READ MORE: First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

South Yorkshire Police has been asked for comment and we are awaiting a reply.