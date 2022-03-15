Two overnight fires in Doncaster are believed to have been started deliberately
Firefighters from Thorne station were called out to a deliberate fire involving grass at 8.25pm on Crook Tree Lane in Hatfield last night (Monday, March 14).
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 10:10 am
The crew came away at 8.55pm.
Maltby firefighters were called out to a deliberate van fire at 9.05pm on Blythe Gate Lane, Tickhill. They returned to the station at 9:45pm.
Two fire crews from Rotherham and Dearne station were called out to an accidental fire at 9:40pm on Marrion Road, Rawmarsh. The fire involved the back door of a property.