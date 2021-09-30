Two mile tailbacks after four vehicle collision on the A1(M) near Doncaster

There are long tailbacks

The road is closed on the northbound carriagway at junction 35 due to a four vehicle incident.

There are currently around two miles of congestion northbound, approaching junction 35 of the A1(M).

There’s currently a lane closure in place, Highways England advise drivers to allow extra time on their journey if travelling along this route.