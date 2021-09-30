Two mile tailbacks after four vehicle collision on the A1(M) near Doncaster
Motorists are being warned about long tailbacks due to a collision on the A1(M) this evening.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 5:40 pm
The road is closed on the northbound carriagway at junction 35 due to a four vehicle incident.
There are currently around two miles of congestion northbound, approaching junction 35 of the A1(M).
There’s currently a lane closure in place, Highways England advise drivers to allow extra time on their journey if travelling along this route.
The incident is expected to clear between 6.15pm and 6.30pm.