Two mile tailbacks after four vehicle collision on the A1(M) near Doncaster

Motorists are being warned about long tailbacks due to a collision on the A1(M) this evening.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 5:40 pm
There are long tailbacks

The road is closed on the northbound carriagway at junction 35 due to a four vehicle incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There are currently around two miles of congestion northbound, approaching junction 35 of the A1(M).

There’s currently a lane closure in place, Highways England advise drivers to allow extra time on their journey if travelling along this route.

The incident is expected to clear between 6.15pm and 6.30pm.

Highways England