Two men in custody over fatal shooting at Doncaster pub

Two men are in police custody this morning over a fatal shooting at a Doncaster pub.

The men - aged 29 and 28 – are being held over the murder of 21-year-old boxer Tom Bell, who was gunned down at a family pub in Balby last Thursday night.

Tom Bell was shot dead

Tom was shot in his chest and abdomen when a gun was fired into the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate at around 8.45pm.

He received emergency first aid at the scene and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend and detectives were yesterday granted extra time to quiz him.

Officers arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder yesterday.

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender over the weekend was later released under investigation.

Anyone with information on the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Quote incident number 796 of January 17.