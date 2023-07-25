Two men in court accused of racing before crash which killed Doncaster man Carl Queen

Mr Queen, 34, was hit by a Jaguar XF as he crossed Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster in July 2020, and died from head injuries. He had been out with his brother at the time.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, Jordan Lill pleaded guilty and admitted to being the driver of the Jaguar which struck Mr Queen.

Christopher Milsom, 33, whom the Crown allege was racing Lill at the time, denied the offence and will go on trial next year.

Carl Queen died following a collision in Wheatley Hall Road.

The court was told that Lill and Milsom were acquaintances who had come across each other by chance after one of them had stopped to pick up a food order.

It is then alleged that they left the scene in separate vehicles and were then recorded reaching speeds of up to 95mph on Wheatley Hall Road, a 40mph zone, while travelling in convoy.

Lill stopped at the scene after the collision, but Milsom drove off and his defence counsel said he claimed that he did not realise Lill had hit someone and thought only that he had a problem with his car. Lill tested negative for drugs and alcohol at the scene.

The court was played CCTV footage from motor dealerships along Wheatley Hall Road which showed the cars travelling together, and video of a police reconstruction.

Milsom is likely to stand trial in May 2024, and Lill will be sentenced afterwards. Both men were bailed until their next court appearance, and interim driving bans were not imposed because the six-month limit would have expired by the time the case is heard.

Addressing Milsom, who denies he was racing Lill, Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said: “This is a very serious case and it has been asserted that you were in part responsible for Carl Queen’s death. Think carefully about your position and reflect with care. I will keep open credit for a guilty plea for a further 14 days.