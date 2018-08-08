Two men arrested for dealing Spice in Doncaster town centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of dealing Spice in Doncaster town centre.

South Yorkshire Police said the men are regularly homeless and beg for cash.

One was found in possession of the drug and the other was found to be carrying drug dealing equipment.

PC John Freestone, from the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Two males were arrested in Doncaster town centre in the continued fight against Spice drug dealing. "Both males detained are of the regular 'homeless' who beg in the town centre.

"One has been cautioned for possession of the drug and the other has been remanded in custody for refusing to co-operate with a drug test requirement.

"Yet another reminder not to give money to the homeless as it, in the majority, feeds drug habits.

"If you want to help our homeless, give to charities that support them."