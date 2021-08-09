Two men arrested after police chase sees car smash into Doncaster park gates

Police were called in during the early hours following reports that a car had been stolen from Gresley Road in Balby.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they had been called at 2.53am and added: “Around 90 minutes later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle which failed to stop for officers.

“After a brief pursuit the occupants fled the stolen vehicle on foot, but were quickly detained by officers.

Police were called to Elmfield Park in the early hours of this morning.

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They remain in police custody at this time.”