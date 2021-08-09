Two men arrested after police chase sees car smash into Doncaster park gates
Two men have been arrested after fleeing a stolen car which smashed into the gates of a Doncaster park in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called in during the early hours following reports that a car had been stolen from Gresley Road in Balby.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said they had been called at 2.53am and added: “Around 90 minutes later, officers spotted the stolen vehicle which failed to stop for officers.
“After a brief pursuit the occupants fled the stolen vehicle on foot, but were quickly detained by officers.
“Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary. They remain in police custody at this time.”
Residents living in the Bennetthorpe area spoke of hearing a ‘loud bang’ at around 5am and photos from the scene show a silver vehicle hemmed in by a number of police vehicles outside the entrance at the park near to the War Memorial.