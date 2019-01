A South Yorkshire motorway is blocked this morning following a crash involving two lorries and a car.

The A1 is blocked on the southbound stretch at junction 36 for Warmsworth.

Two lorries and a car have bee involved in a collision near Doncaster

No other details have yet been released.

