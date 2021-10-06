Two lanes closed on M18 due to serious collision
The M18 is currently closed in both lanes between J4-J5 due to a road traffic collision.
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 3:42 pm
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 3:42 pm
The M18 northbound at J4 (Armthorpe) to J5 (M180 Doncaster North Services) is currently closed in both directions due to a serious collision.
South Yorkshire Police, fire services and Yorkshire Ambulance are currently at the scene.
Following the collision between on the M18 J4 Doncaster to J5 there are currently delays of 18 minutes above normal journey times and 3.8 miles of congestion.
More information when we have it.