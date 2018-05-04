Two Isle councillors appointed to influential cabinet roles

Two Isle councillors representing Axholme North and Axholme South have been appointed to influential roles on the North Lincolnshire Council cabinet.

Councillor Julie Reed has been appointed cabinet member for finance and governance, and Coun David Rose is appointed cabinet member for children, families and leisure.

Councillor Julie Reed

A number of roles will be changed in order to continue the council’s focus on value for money through commercialisation and business transformation.

The changes will be effective from the council’s Annual General Meeting in May.

The new Cabinet for 2018/19 is:

Leader – Cllr Rob Waltham

Deputy Leader and cabinet member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing – Cllr Richard Hannigan

Cabinet member for Safer, Greener, Cleaner Places – Cllr Ralph Ogg

Cabinet member for Finance and Governance – Cllr Julie Reed

Cabinet member for Public Participation and Culture – Cllr Elaine Marper

Cabinet member for Children, Families and Leisure – Cllr David Rose

Cabinet member for Commercial – Cllr Neil Poole

Cabinet member for Business Transformation – Cllr John Davison

Coun Waltham said: “David and Julie will play a vital role in delivering first-rate services to the Isle and communities across North Lincolnshire.”

“I am confident in our team and I know they will all do an excellent job in continuing to create a great place to live, work, visit and invest.

“We are one of the few councils in the country to offer free car parking and also to retain our older peoples travel pass, this area has a lot to be positive about and we look forward to continuing the good work.”