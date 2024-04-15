Two huge names in the music industry confirmed to perform at Yorkshire Wildlife Park this summer
Yorkshire Wildlife Park made announcement this afternoon.
Head to the Doncaster venue on Saturday August 24 when Ella Henderson will bring her amazing powerhouse vocals to the Wild Live stage!
This amazing BRIT Award nominee will be performing all her biggest hits, including “21 Reasons” and “Ghost” AND, if that wasn’t enough, Sigala will also be performing on the same night, making this truly a night to remember.
So don’t delay, visit https://bit.ly/YWPEllaHenderson to book your tickets NOW! Prices start from £30.
