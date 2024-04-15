Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Head to the Doncaster venue on Saturday August 24 when Ella Henderson will bring her amazing powerhouse vocals to the Wild Live stage!

This amazing BRIT Award nominee will be performing all her biggest hits, including “21 Reasons” and “Ghost” AND, if that wasn’t enough, Sigala will also be performing on the same night, making this truly a night to remember.