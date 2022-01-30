Two horses die and driver injured after early morning crash near Doncaster

Scrooby Road in Harworth was closed in both directions as a result of the crash shortly before 7am this morning.

One horse died at the scene and a second horse was later euthanised due to the extent of its injuries.

It is believed the horses escaped from a nearby field.

Two horses have died and a driver was injured in an early morning crash.

A third horse also escaped but was safely recovered by police officers.

The driver of the car suffered whiplash injuries but was not taken to hospital.

Inspector Alice Bartle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very sad incident and our thoughts are with the owners of the two horses.

“We are treating this as a tragic accident.