Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two Doncaster takeaways have been given a one and a zero food hygiene rating, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Route 66, at Moss Road, Askern, was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 25.

And Chillys, at Station Road, Askern, was given a score of zero on April 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A zero food hygiene rating means urgent improvement is necessary, and a one means major improvement is needed.