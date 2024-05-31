Two Doncaster takeaways given a one and a zero food hygiene rating
Two Doncaster takeaways have been given a one and a zero food hygiene rating, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Route 66, at Moss Road, Askern, was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 25.
And Chillys, at Station Road, Askern, was given a score of zero on April 25.
A zero food hygiene rating means urgent improvement is necessary, and a one means major improvement is needed.
Of Doncaster's 316 takeaways with ratings, 192 (61%) have ratings of five and three have zero ratings.
