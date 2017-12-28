Two Doncaster running events voted the best in Yorkshire

An group of amateur and professional athletes are celebrating after their running events were voted the best in Yorkshire.

Curly’s Athletes organised two races for the first time earlier this year, the Run for Wildlife 5k at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park and the Doncaster 10k, and both have been voted the best in the region in the 2018 Running Awards.

Each race beat off competition to be voted the best in the Yorkshire region in the 5k and 10k categories respectively and will now compete against other events countrywide in the hope of taking the national titles.

Jonathan Fray, of Curly’s Athletes, said the team were proud of the achievement and hoped to take the national title.

He said: “The event management team at Curly’s Athletes, working alongside the team at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, are incredibly proud of the success of the sell-out event which saw 1000 runners experience a running safari in aid of The Yorkshire Wildlife Park Foundation.”

The Run for Wildlife 5k will be back at the park, Warning Tongue Lane, Bessacarr, on April 29 and October 14, giving runners of all abilities the chance to experience this event.

The Doncaster 10k will also take place on November 25.

To vote for both of the running events in the national races round, please visit www.therunningawards.com.

To find out more about Curly’s Athletes and all of the events they hold throughout the year, please visit www.curlysathletes.co.uk.