Two Doncaster pupils chosen to compete in national sports contest

Two Doncaster athletes have been chosen to compete in a national multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes.

Adam Faulkner and Evan Restell, both aged 14, will take part in at the 2018 School Games, which will take place from August 30 to September 2.

Evan Restell

Adam, from Armthorpe, a pupil at Armthorpe Academy, and Evan, from Campsall, a pupil at Campsmount Academy, will compete in canoeing.

Over 1,400 athletes will compete across 11 sports at the School Games, five of which include disability disciplines. This year the School Games has introduced four new sports; canoeing and rowing, laser run, netball and triathlon.

The duo will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the event before going on to senior international success.

Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, Olympic champion Adam Peaty, heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and sprinter Adam Gemili.

The 2018 School Games, which will take place at Loughborough University, have been supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and Home Country Sports Councils and will be delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

The athletes who are taking part in the games will live in a dedicated Athletes’ Village on the Loughborough University campus, take part in a School Games ceremony and perform in front of huge crowds of spectators.

Ali Oliver, Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Sport Trust, said: "The School Games National Finals provide a great opportunity for talented young athletes like Adam and Evan.

"Competitors get a real taste of what it’s like to be part of a world-class sporting event at the amazing sporting venues of Loughborough University, and the event is a great way to see our future sporting champions in action today.”

Tickets for the event are available online at www.schoolgamesfinals.org/buy-tickets.