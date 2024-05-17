PC Oliver Langton and PC Jack Gascoigne will attend the South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Awards on Thursday 23 May.

Two officers who pulled a man from a freezing river after he fell from a bridge and was knocked unconscious have won South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Awards.

On the afternoon of 4 October 2023, South Yorkshire Police received a report of a man who was under the influence of alcohol and standing on the wrong side of a bridge in Doncaster, high above the River Don.

First on the scene were PC Jack Gascoigne and a student officer, who tried to engage with the man while also closing the road off, as it was rush hour and busy with cars. PC Oliver Langton then arrived and joined PC Gascoigne in trying to build a rapport with the man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Langton recalled: “We were trying to understand what had gone on, and also assessing his intentions and whether he was going to jump.

“We were talking for 10 or 15 minutes and we thought we had a good rapport with him, but then suddenly things took a turn. He looked directly into my eyes and said, ‘You don’t think I’m going to jump, do you?’, and I said, ‘Well, I’d strongly appreciate it if you don’t, so we can get you some help’. Then he just dived off, headfirst.”

PC Gascoigne said: “We couldn’t bargain or reason with him; he’d clearly made his mind up. When he jumped, I was in complete and utter shock. It was the first time I’d ever seen someone jump.”

It was more than a 35 foot drop and the officers feared he would not survive the fall. PC Langton and PC Gascoigne both ran down to the river bank, where they saw that the man was unconscious and floating down the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Langton said: “I tore off my police vest and jumped in with a female member of the public to get the man out. It was October and it was pretty cold.

“Jack came in from the side to help me. We were concerned because it was quite a fast-flowing river – I was in my uniform and my boots were weighing me down. I knew that if we ended up further down the river we’d be in trouble, as there was a current that would have just taken us.”

The officers grabbed hold of the man, who was now conscious and spluttering and shivering. The member of the public started to lose energy and was being washed away, so the officers grabbed hold of her as well.

PC Langton said: “It was difficult to get the man out because the bank was so high. I had to get the man onto my shoulders, and then lift him out. By then I was freezing and exhausted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics and firefighters had arrived on the scene, and they gave the man medical attention before taking him to hospital. Meanwhile the man’s family arrived, and they thanked and hugged the officers.

PC Langton said: “I was genuinely amazed that he was still alive, after that drop and then losing consciousness. On another day, if we hadn’t got in there quickly enough, I think he would have gone, bless him.”

When he heard he’d been nominated for an award, PC Langton said: “I was buzzing. It’s nice to have some recognition from time to time. I was proud to know our work doesn’t go unappreciated.”

PC Gascoigne said he was surprised to be nominated: “It’s one of those things where you’re just doing your job and you don’t expect anything back from it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police Federation Chair Steve Kent said: “What legendary life savers are two colleagues are. Jack and Oliver risked their own safety as they ran into freezing water to help this man in difficulty.

“They showed real bravery, resilience and teamwork as they worked in difficult conditions to save his life. I commend them on their outstanding work that day and congratulate them on winning a South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery.”

PC Langton and PC Gascoigne will attend the South Yorkshire Police Federation Bravery Awards on Thursday 23 May.

At the event a winner will be announced who will travel to London for the National Police Federation Bravery Awards in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lead sponsor for the Awards is The National Police Healthcare Scheme.

Also sponsoring the Awards are Serve and Protect Credit Union, Uniform Mortgages, No 1 Copperpot Credit Union, Metfriendly, Police Clubs Financial, Niche, Police Mortgages, Ward Hadaway, Irwin Mitchell, Accord Legal Services, Far and Wide Mortgages and