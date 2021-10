Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8.55pm last night on Cross Street in the Balby area of town. The crew came away at 9.20pm.

A car was deliberately set on fire at midnight on Heatons Bank in Rawmarsh.

The two fires were started deliberately

Firefighters from Dearne station were called out to a deliberate fire involving shrubs and leaves at 4.25am on Hill Top Road, Deanby Main, Doncaster. The crew left the scene at 4.45am.