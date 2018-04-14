Two dead after truck ploughs into oncoming traffic near Doncaster

A second person has been pronounced dead after a truck went onto oncoming traffic on the motorway near Doncaster.

Humberside Police said an HGV went through the central reservation into oncoming traffic on the M62 at Goole on April 3 at 9.30am.

The truck was in collision with a car and the driver, named by police as 41-year-old Nigel Eley from Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man from Manchester, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but police revealed yesterday that he has now died.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "The man’s family have requested that he not be named and to respect their privacy at this difficult time."

The 22-year-old truck driver sustained serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.