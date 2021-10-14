The incident happened near to The Poacher pub in Rossington.

Police say a man in his 20s suffered a broken leg and a non-life threatening bleed on the brain while a man in his late teens was left with cuts and bruises after thet were hit by a car near to The Poacher pub in Rossington.

A spokesman said: “On Sunday 10 October at about 6.20am, it is reported that a dark-coloured hatchback was in a collision with two pushbikes on Radburn Road in New Rossington, Doncaster. The car did not stop at the scene and drove off.

“The riders of the pushbikes were injured. A man aged in his late teens was left with minor cuts and bruises, while a man aged in his 20s suffered a broken leg and a non-life threatening bleed on the brain.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

PC Wes Turner, the officer leading the investigation, said: "This incident could have been much worse than it was, and the injuries sustained by the cyclists even more severe.

“We want to try and paint a complete picture of what happened leading up to the collision.

"If you have any footage or information which may help us do that, please come forward."

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time or who has dash cam footage should call 101, quoting incident number 241 of 10 October.