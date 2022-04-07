Two car collision on busy Doncaster road

Two crews from Doncaster Fire Station attended an incident on Zetland Road in the town last night, Wednesday, April 6)

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:03 am

On arrival at 11pm they discovered a two-vehicle road traffic collision with one casualty.

Also last night, at 7.50pm, Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire on Bolton Street in Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 8.25pm.

A recent car fire

Early yesterday morning at 4.40am, two fire crews from Doncaster station attended a deliberate garage fire on Beaconsfield Road, Hexthorpe.

