Two car collision on busy Doncaster road
Two crews from Doncaster Fire Station attended an incident on Zetland Road in the town last night, Wednesday, April 6)
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:03 am
On arrival at 11pm they discovered a two-vehicle road traffic collision with one casualty.
Read More
Read MoreLife ban for Doncaster woman who left her dogs to get so thin their bones could ...
Also last night, at 7.50pm, Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate grass fire on Bolton Street in Denaby Main. The crew left the scene at 8.25pm.
Early yesterday morning at 4.40am, two fire crews from Doncaster station attended a deliberate garage fire on Beaconsfield Road, Hexthorpe.