Two people have been arrested for reportedly firing a shotgun at a Doncaster home.

Police were called out to reports of firearm being discharged at a property in Beech Road, Armthorpe.

Officers arrested a man and a woman in relation to the incident, which happened on Thursday, December 27, at 10pm.

Damage was caused to the property but fortunately nobody was injured.

Detectives confirmed today that the incident is not being linked to the murder of 21-year-old boxer Tom Bell, who was killed in a shooting at the Maple Tree pub in Balby last Thursday at around 8.45pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A male aged 24 years and a female aged 21 years have been arrested in relation to the offence.

“Both suspects have been released under investigation. No firearms have been recovered to date and the investigation is still ongoing.

“This incident is not being linked to the murder of Tom Bell.”

Boxer Tom died from wounds to the chest and abdomen when a shotgun was fired into the pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate.

He received emergency first aid at the scene and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend and was being quizzed by detectives this week.

Officers also arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Monday.

A 21-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender over the weekend was later released under investigation.

Anyone with information on the murder of Tom Bell should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 796 of January 17.