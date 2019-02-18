TV star Guy Martin brings Doncaster students up to speed...

Daredevil television presenter Guy Martin has worked with a Doncaster school to see a special project completed, and young people upskilled on DIY tasks.

As recent research reveals that one in nine 18-24 year old’s do not know how to change a lightbulb, Wickes and partner VIY linked with Guy Martin to tackle community DIY work and teach students practical skills to help them complete tasks.

A final project in the four-part All 4 Originals series, Guy Martin: Building Britain, takes place at Don Valley Academy in Doncaster.

There, 20 volunteers come together to help build a memorial garden to commemorate fellow student, Jennifer Oroszova’s late father.

The aim of the project is to offer a reflective space for Jennifer and other students at Don Valley who are overcoming the loss of a loved one.

Guy, son of a truck mechanic and a heavy-duty spanner work obsessive himself, got involved with building a seating area, installing a wooden fence around the garden and painting the metal railing along the garden staircase, whilst also getting to know the young volunteers.

Imran Younas, VIY lead mentor said: “Our volunteers worked very hard on the project and the results shine through. The memorial garden is in great shape, offering a spacious and calming area for pupils to reflect in.

“We are delighted to have been part of such a wonderful initiative, which not only benefits the students but also the young volunteers who helped make it happen.”

Guy Martin said: “It was interesting seeing the young-uns learning how to do a proper job. I learnt some new skills too, never too old for learning, so it was spot on.”

Throughout the project, each volunteer has been mentored by a professional tradesperson, learning skills across a number of different crafts which will help them to find apprenticeships and provide them with job opportunities in the future.

Guy Martin: Building Britain is available now on All 4 and will be promoted on Channel 4, More4 and E4.