TV star Guy Martin brings Doncaster students up to speed...

Guy Martin leads the way in Doncaster
Guy Martin leads the way in Doncaster

Daredevil television presenter Guy Martin has worked with a Doncaster school to see a special project completed, and young people upskilled on DIY tasks.

As recent research reveals that one in nine 18-24 year old’s do not know how to change a lightbulb, Wickes and partner VIY linked with Guy Martin to tackle community DIY work and teach students practical skills to help them complete tasks.

A final project in the four-part All 4 Originals series, Guy Martin: Building Britain, takes place at Don Valley Academy in Doncaster.

 There, 20 volunteers come together to help build a memorial garden to commemorate fellow student, Jennifer Oroszova’s late father.

The aim of the project is to offer a reflective space for Jennifer and other students at Don Valley who are overcoming the loss of a loved one.

Guy, son of a truck mechanic and a heavy-duty spanner work obsessive himself, got involved with building a seating area, installing a wooden fence around the garden and painting the metal railing along the garden staircase, whilst also getting to know the young volunteers.

Imran Younas, VIY lead mentor said: “Our volunteers worked very hard on the project and the results shine through. The memorial garden is in great shape, offering a spacious and calming area for pupils to reflect in.

“We are delighted to have been part of such a wonderful initiative, which not only benefits the students but also the young volunteers who helped make it happen.”

Guy Martin said: “It was interesting seeing the young-uns learning how to do a proper job. I learnt some new skills too, never too old for learning, so it was spot on.”

Throughout the project, each volunteer has been mentored by a professional tradesperson, learning skills across a number of different crafts which will help them to find apprenticeships and provide them with job opportunities in the future.

Guy Martin: Building Britain is available now on All 4 and will be promoted on Channel 4, More4 and E4.