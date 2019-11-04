TV funnyman Frank Skinner surprises fans with visit to Conisbrough Castle

The Room 101 host dropped into Conisbrough Castle yesterday afternoon, just hours after playing a stand-up show in Doncaster.

Conisbrough Castle shared a photo of the star’s visit on Facebook, writing: “Look who popped into the Castle.

Frank Skinner visited Conisbrough Castle. (PHoto: Conisbrough Castle/Facebook).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Lovely chap with a keen interest in history. Nice to meet you Mr Skinner.”

The 62-year-old, whose real name is Chris Collins, performed at Cast in Doncaster on Saturday night as part of nationwide tour.

He has presented a number of shows focusing on Britain’s heritage in previous years after originally finding fame as one of Britain’s favourite stand up comedy stars.

And it is not his first visit to Doncaster.