Try these new gins at Doncaster festival - including some that have never been served in pubs before

Lovers of gin will have the chance to try 15 gins from around the world during a festival dedicated to the drink.

The Gate House in High Street and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster town centre, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, will each be serving gins from Japan, Portugal, Spain, Germany and Italy, as well as gins made here in the UK.

The festival will run from Friday August 17 to Monday August 27, and there will be award-winning gins among the selection on offer, as well as a choice of flavoured gins and some that have not been served to Doncaster drinkers before.

The Gate House manager, Laura Mason, said: "The majority of gins in the festival have not been available in the pub beforehand and I am looking forward to serving them.

"The festival promises to be great fun and I am certain that customers will enjoy trying the superb range of gins we have on offer."

The UK gins on offer will include Jawbox Single Dry Gin, Masons Dry Yorkshire Gin, Wrecking Coast Clotted Cream Gin, Brecon Special Reserve, Finni's Black Bee Gin and Bathtub Gin.

For those who want to taste something a little different, there will be a variety of overseas gins, including Gin Mare from Spain, Roku from Japan, Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

from Germany, Sharish Blue Magic Gin from Portugal and Malfy Gin Con Limone from Italy.

Tasting notes on all of the gins will be available in the pubs.

The gins will range in price from £2.70 to £4.25 for a single measure and include a free mixer.