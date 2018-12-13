Trust lights hospitals up as festive cheers spreads through the town

Staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals are getting into the festive spirit, switching on Christmas lights at the Trust’s three main sites.

Montagu Hospital in Mexborough was visited this week by pupils from St John’s School, and their parents, who sang carols to patients and staff. Following a performance of Christmas favourites, including ‘Silent Night’ and ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas,’ Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of the board, illuminated the hospital’s Christmas decorations.

Suzy said: ”We are very grateful to the pupils for serenading us and launching the Christmas festivities at Montagu.

“Christmas is all about children. We deliver lots of babies in our trust so it is wholly appropriate for our local school pupils to help us celebrate.”

Bassetlaw Hospital was visited by students from Norbridge Academy later in the week, who gathered to sing festive carols and recite prayers with the trust’s chaplain next to the hospital’s Christmas tree, accompanied by parents, staff and members of the public. This was followed by a short ceremony at the chapel, and then more carolling.

Karen Barnard, director of people and organisational development, said: “The event at Bassetlaw Hospital was fantastic. I want to thank the pupils from who came to carol with us – what a talented bunch they are!”

Finally, staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary received a visit from students from Park Primary School who sang carols for patients, staff and visitors.

The trust recently launched its own charity, ‘Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Charity,’ to make it easier for local people to support the trust. Visit www.dbth.nhs.uk/charity for details.