Trust celebrates 200 of its ‘selfless helpers’ with festive brunch

More than 200 volunteers gathered recently for a festive brunch hosted by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals.

The event was held to thank the volunteers for their support throughout the year, working across the trust’s three hospital sites, in Doncaster, Mexborough and Worksop, with thousands of staff, patients and visitors.

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of the board, spoke at the brunch, saying: “We rely upon our volunteers to provide assistance where we otherwise cannot. Their compassion and dedication to the trust is impressive and appreciated. They support thousands of patients who pass through our doors every day. We always appreciate this vital contribution, especially around Christmas time, when we dedicate more time to seeing our friends and family.”

The volunteers help out on wards, clinics and libraries, and are often the first contact visitors have, contributing a staggering 38,000 hours annually. A new role, ‘butterfly volunteers,’ was even introduced last year, seeing specially trained visitors able to sit and talk to patients or offer respite to the patient’s loved ones who may wish to go home for a couple of hours but are reassured and safe in the knowledge their loved ones are not alone.

Brigitte Williams, who volunteers on the main reception desk at Bassetlaw Hospital, said: “It was lovely to see so many colleagues together catching up and enjoying the festivities.”