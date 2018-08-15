Trio jailed after stealing puppies during armed break-ins in South Yorkshire

Three men who broke into homes in Doncaster armed with knives and stole four Labradoodle puppies have been jailed for a total of 36 years.

David Joyce, Connor Ismay and Thomas Conlon were due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, but instead pleaded guilty to two counts each of aggravated burglary.

Joyce, aged, 24, of Harley Street, Manchester; and Conlon, aged 20, of Kirkhouse Green, Doncaster, were each jailed for 12 years, while Ismay, aged 19, of Rowan Avenue, Bradford, was sentenced to 12 years and six months behind bars.

The trio first struck at a house on Pinfold Lane in Moss, forcing the gates open and stealing cash, jewellery, designer clothes and the four puppies.

Conlon was carrying a lump hammer during the break-in, while Ismay and Joyce went armed with knives.

Two days later, they targeted another house on Pinfold Lane, this time in Fishlake, breaking in and searching the property but leaving empty handed this time.

Detective Constables Jane Keightley and Joanna Vine, the investigating officers, said: "On both occasions, we had extensive CCTV of Joyce, Ismay and Conlon, entering both houses and carrying weapons.

"Thankfully, the occupants of the properties were not in but what happened has had a severe impact on both of them. They no longer feel safe to be in their own homes and have lost items of huge sentimental value that can never be replaced.

"Efforts to trace and identify the three men were detailed and required extensive CCTV analysis, the recovery of two vehicles, looking at and tracing various receipts and transactions and also forensic work.

"I'm pleased that they have admitted their guilt and have been given lengthy sentences for their crimes. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to recover any of the stolen property but I hope that the sentences given, and knowing that they are all now behind bars, offers some solace to the victims."