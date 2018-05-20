Tributes to man with 'kind heart and beautiful soul' killed after car crashes into Sheffield pond

Tributes have been paid to a young Sheffield man with a "kind heart and beautiful soul' killed in a crash yesterday.

A 20-year-old man, named locally a Naveed Fazal, died after a car left Abbeydale Road South, in the early hours of Saturday morning and ended up in the large mill pond behind the Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet.

Flowers left at the crash scene

Mr Fazal, who is understood to live locally, was a member of Eagle Pro Fight Club, based in Neepsend, and the club paid tribute to him on their social media pages.

The tribute said: "Our brother Naveed Fazal has passed away.

"A person that departs from this earth never truly leaves, he is still alive in our hearts and minds.

A photograph, believed to be of the victim, has been left at the crash scene

"It was an honor to have known such a great person with a kind heart and beautiful soul.

"Naveed will be sadly missed. All of us loved him and will be cherished in our memories forever.

"Our hearts are with Naveed's family in this time of sorrow."

Tributes have also been paid elsewhere on social media.

Flowers left at the crash scene

Zak Hussain wrote: "Can’t believe it, such a humble and respectful young lad will truly be missed."

Abdul Rahim said: "Very sad, such nice person bless him, rest in peace."

Police are investigating the crash which happened at around 3.44am and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the crash, or anyone with dash cam footage, should call 101 quoting incident 151 of May 19, 2018.