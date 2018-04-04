Tributes pour in for 'lovely' couple who died at Doncaster railway station

Tributes are continuing to pour in for a 'lovely' couple who died after being hit by a train at Doncaster railway station.

Melissa Wood, aged 27, and 34-year-old Christopher Linley, who were both from Doncaster, died at the scene after being struck last Tuesday evening at platform one.

Melissa Wood's family said her death had left 'a huge gap in the hearts of all'

Melissa's family said her death had left a 'huge gap in the hearts of all', while her mother said she wanted to thank everyone who may have tried to help her daughter.

Friends and strangers touched by the tragedy have paid their condolences to the pair's families.

READ MORE: Deaths of man and woman hit by train in Doncaster 'not suspicious'

Writing on Facebook, Stacie Neale said: "I remember sitting and chatting with them both at work and they were so lovely. Rest in peace angels."

Julia Walters wrote: "Absolutely speechless to find out this tragic news. A friend on Facebook and a friend from school. RIP Chris."

Police have appealed for witnesses

Eileen Morgan commented: "RIP to both of you. May you both get the happiness you wanted now. Love and thoughts to you both and to your families and friends. Such a tragedy. God bless."

Stacy Squire said 'sending lots of love and prayers to you both', while Sandra Archer added 'too young to die. RIP'.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, but British Transport Police has appealed for witnesses to help officers establish the couple's movements that evening.

It said the pair were seen on CCTV arriving at the station at 6.46pm and they moved around the concourse and various platforms, occasionally sitting in waiting rooms.

At 8.23pm, they were struck by a train on the tracks at platform one.

Officers want to hear from anyone who was at the station that day and saw the couple beforehand or witnessed the incident.

Both families have asked for their privacy to be respected.

If you saw the incident or think you may have information which could help trace their steps that evening, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting the reference 568 of March 27.