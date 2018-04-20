Tributes paid after death of popular South Yorkshire music star

Tributes have been paid following the death of a popular and well-known star of the South Yorkshire music scene.

Nicky Watson, who played bass with indie pop band Here's Jonny, died earlier this week.

The band posted the news on the group's Facebook page yesterday morning writing: "It is with deepest regrets I have got to put this but my best friend, brother in law and bass player Nicky Watson has passed away.

"Words can't tell you how gutted me and the band are. Till we mate again SHINE ON YOU CRAZY DIAMOND."

The post was accompanied by a photo of the band.

Circumstances surrounding Mr Watson's death are not yet known.

The band, who are based in Doncaster and Barnsley, were formed more than a decade ago and are a popular draw in the clubs and pubs of South Yorkshire.

The four-piece group are due to play a date at Wombwell Old Town Hall on May 19.

Fans of the band paid tribute to Mr Watson on Facebook.

Graham Stroud wrote: "So sorry to hear, thoughts are with you and all the family and friends."

Lola Holmes posted: "RIP Nicky. Thoughts are with you all at this sad time."

Richard Kmiotek wrote: "So sorry for your loss guys. I didn't know him personally but he was a great character in the band. My condolences."

Max Hibbert added: "I'm totally shocked by this sad news Jonny, can't imagine how torn apart you all must feel."