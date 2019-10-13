Tributes as Brassed Off and Harry Enfield star Stephen Moore dies at 81
Actor Stephen Moore, who starred in Doncaster filmed mining movie Brassed Off and also played Kevin the Teenager’s dad with Harry Enfiled has died at the age of 81.
He also played the voice of Marvin the Paranoid Android in radio and TV adaptations of the Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy, starred in Doctor Who, alongside John Cleese in 80s film Clockwise and was a familiar face on stage and screen for several decades.
The London-born actor starred as Kevin the Teenager's dad in seven episodes of Harry Enfield's TV programme in 1997 and is the father of former EasterEnders and Family Affairs actress Robyn Moore.
Details surrounding his death have not been made public.
Stephen first performed the role of the "manically depressed" robot Marvin the Paranoid android with "a brain the size of a planet" in the second episode of the original radio series in 1978.
The character became one of the most popular in the series.
The news was announced by Dirk Maggs, the producer and adaptor of the recent Hitchhiker's radio series, who wrote on Twitter: “Our dear friend Stephen Moore has died.
"A fine actor, a lovely man and the original and most iconic voice of Marvin The Paranoid Android in The Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy."
Geoff McGivern, another pal who worked with Stephen, said: "Just heard the sad news that Stephen Moore has died. He WAS Marvin, the Paranoid Android.
"He was a fine actor in theatre, films and radio and a funny pleasure to work with.”
In 1996, he starred in the Doncaster-filmed mining movie Brassed Off, playing colliery manager McKenzie.
Although the majority of the movie about a colliery brass band’s struggles was filmed in Grimethorpe, several key scenes were filmed in and around Doncaster Minster.