Tributes as well-known, long-serving Doncaster doctor dies unexpectedly

Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a popular, long-serving Doncaster doctor.

Dr Aubrey Berry, who served as a GP at the town's Mount Group Practice, died earlier this month at the age of 69.

Dr Berry was a former senior partner of the practice which has surgeries in Thorne Road and Bessacarr and Bessacarr Medical Centre.

He passed away ‘unexpectedly’ on October 16.

An obituary described him as the ‘dearly loved husband of Sue, much loved father of Kate and Laura and father in law of Mark and Tom.

It added that he was also ‘the proud ‘Papa’ of Molly, Jack, Alexa and Saskia, son of Jane and the late Basil and brother of George and the late Keith.”

It added: “Aubrey will be missed and lovingly remembered by all who met him.”

A post on the Mount Group Practice website said: “It is with the deepest sadness that we notify our patients that Dr Berry sadly passed away on October 16.

“He cared for patients at the Mount Group Practice for 37 years. He will be sadly missed by so many.”

His funeral will take place this Saturday at Doncaster Minster at 10.30am.