Tributes as Doncaster St Leger veteran police horse put to sleep after cancer surgery

South Yorkshire Police’s Mounted Unit said a sad farewell to “perfect in every way” police horse Hoober this week.

The 15-year-old, who had put in a stellar decade of service with the force after joining in September 2011, was found to have a fatty tumour in his small intestine.

Despite being rushed into Rainbow Hospital on Sunday for emergency surgery, Hoober sadly had to be put down by the vets on Tuesday.

Hoober was happy to be ridden by all officers in the unit, part of the force's SYP Operational Support, and PC Lindsay Crew spoke of how much he will be missed due to his loveable nature.

“He could turn out to every occasion,” she said. “It was because of his lovely manners. He could be used at the football, at protests, at ceremonial events and as mutual aid for other forces.

“He was an absolute soldier and did his job perfectly, in fact he was perfect in every way. He wasn’t scared of anything and as well as bringing on other young horses he helped bring on inexperienced officers who joined the unit too.”

He picked up a few career highlights along the way. Less than a year after he joined, Hoober worked on three legs of the Olympic torch relay and attended the capital for both the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

He was a veteran of Doncaster St Leger meetings, worked at many protests and spent a lot of time on mutual aid in the North East around Newcastle and Middlesbrough.

“He was characterful, cheeky and very good with all the grooms and officers,” said Lindsay.

And it was that cheeky nature that made him one of the more mischievous members of the team at the stables in Ring Farm, Cudworth, Barnsley.

“He was definitely the escape artist of the stables,” added Lindsay. “He was the Houdini of all horses and he could open any door.”