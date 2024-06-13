Tributes after man who collapsed in Doncaster park sparking police probe dies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a man who has died after being found collapsed in a popular Doncaster park, sparking a police probe.

Large parts of Town Fields were sealed off for much of yesterday after a man was found in the middle of the playing fields by paramedics in the early hours.

He was taken to hospital but has since died, friends and family have said - and has been named locally as Steven Austin.

One friend posted: “RIP Steven - you’re at peace now.”

His mother posted: “My darling son Steven James Austin, gone far too soon – your name will live on son.”

Another message said: “Rest in peace my darling son and fly high, passed away today.”

Police and paramedics were called to the playing fields off Town Moor Avenue at around 5am on Tuesday.

Officers guarded the scene throughout the day while investigations into the incident were carried out.

South Yorkshire Police has only released brief details into the circumstances surrounding the incident and said yesterday: “We were called to Town Moor Avenue in Doncaster at around 5am this morning by paramedics who reported a man had been found collapsed on some nearby playing fields.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains and a scene is in place as officers continue enquiries.”

It is understood that Mr Austin died in hospital around three hours after he was found on the playing field, which also runs alongside Thorne Road.