Tributes after Doncaster dad who battled depression found dead in Cambodia hotel

Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster dad of one and well known club doorman who was found dead in a hotel in Cambodia.

Carl Kendall, 39, was found hanged inside a hotel bedroom in the south east Asian country last week - and now a massive fundraising drive is underway to pay the £11,000 cost of returning his body to the UK and pay for his funeral.

He was a familiar face on the doors of Doncaster's pubs and clubs.

The bodybuilder, who has a teenage daughter and a four month old grandson, had been travelling in the country and neighbouring Thailand for more than six months.

Now friends and family have paid tribute to Mr Kendall and have set about raising money to help cover the massive cost of bringing his body back to Britain. They also hope that his death will help raise the issue of mental health and depression.

Brother Scott Kendall said: "Carl was known by many people in Doncaster and a familiar face on the doors of the pubs and clubs.

"We don't want his daughter to shoulder the burden of getting her dad back home."

Carl as a youngster.

Scott said that his brother, who was originally from Sprotbrough and later lived in Cantley, had never come to terms with the death of the pair's mother Barbara from cancer in 1997.

He said: "He took that very hard and never really recovered from it. That was the catalyst for his problems with depression and his mental health over the years."

Carl, who was a regular at New Bodies Gym and who had worked on the doors of many of Doncaster town centre's pubs and clubs, flew out to Asia in November and had been travelling around the country with friends.

Scott said that his brother's body was found in a hotel room in the early hours of last Wednesday morning on the remote and picturesque tourist island of Koh Rong, also known as Monkey Island.

"He had had a number of problems over the years and me and my dad were always there to talk to him whenever he had troubles," he added.

His grandson Mylo was born while he was abroad - and he never got to see him.

Scott said that his father John, who lives in Cusworth and is well known in local brass band music circles as a former of Grimethorpe Colliery Band, was struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

He added: "Obviously with Carl's body being in Cambodia, there has been a lot to sort out. We were given the options of having him cremated over there but his daughter Amy-Leigh wanted to say her goodbyes and his body is due to be flown back into Manchester on Friday."

He added that Carl would be laid to rest at Doncaster's Rose Hill Cemetery alongside his mum.

Added Scott, a police officer now stationed at Gatwick Airport and who lives in Worthing: "Carl was devastated when mum died and me and his dad were there for him. My dad always managed to talk him round when he was depressed - he was Carl's rock and was always a shoulder to cry on."

He added: "I've learned so much over the last couple of weeks and by highlighting my brother, I am hoping that it may open other people's eyes to the secret problem of mental health.

"Most people suffer in silence. Maybe with a positive message we can encourage others to open up or family members to come together."

Friend Dan Wilson, who had trained and worked alongside Carl for more than 15 years, said: "He was a lovely guy. He was always happy to help people and loads of people knew him.

"It has come as a big shock to everyone but everyone has rallied around to pay tribute to Carl. It is great that the community has come together."

Mr Wilson has organised a Doncaster's Strongest Doorman competition in honour of Carl which will be held at Viking Power and Strength from 10am on June 16.

More than 20 doormen will take part in a variety of strength tests on the day, with money raised going towards funds.

And bucket collections on the doors of the town's pubs last weekend also drew in more than £2,000.

A music night will also be held at Carter's Bar on Cleveland Street from 6pm on June 16 featuring X-Factor finalists Carla May Wainwright and Samantha Atkinson and when those in attendance will be able to get tattoos in tribute to Carl on the night from a tattoo artist. Again, all funds raised from the night, which also include an auction and raffle, will go to the appeal.

Added Mr Wilson: "It has made me proud how people have come together for one of our fallen brothers."

Two separate Crowdfunding pages have been set up to help pay for the cost of repatriation and the funeral and have already raised a combined total of more than £4,000.

You can donate to Scott's Crowdfunding page HERE while another page set up by friend Danny Mills HERE has already raised more than £3,000 towards a £5,000 target.