Tribute held to Doncaster teacher who inspired former poet laureate Ted Hughes

A tribute to the teacher who inspired Doncaster educated poet Ted Hughes will be held in the town.

The 'He Could Teach Me Anything' event will honour former Mexborough Grammar School teacher John Fisher who taught the celebrated writer who went on to become poet laureate from 1984 until his death in 1998.

The Ted Hughes Project (South Yorkshire) is hosting the talk and presentation at St John the Baptist Church in Mexborough on Tuesday, April 24, at 7pm.

Doors open from 6.30pm and the event will be free to attend.

Dr Steve Ely, director of The Ted Hughes Network, launched a request for people’s memories of the popular teacher recently and people are encouraged to take along their own Fisher-related stories and photographs to share on the night.

Mr Fisher taught at the school from 1937 to 1973 and had a major impact on Hughes.

When Mr Fisher became ill with terminal cancer in 1979 the poet visited him regularly and read a moving eulogy for him at his funeral.

People can simply turn up on the night or reserve a place beforehand by emailing info@tedhughesproject.org