Trespassers on line blamed for rail disruption in South Yorkshire

Trespassers on the line have been blamed for disrupting rail services in South Yorkshire this evening.

Trains were forced to run at reduced speeds today due to trespassers on the tracks at Doncaster, causing delays of up to 30 minutes.

London North Eastern Railway apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused.

The operator said shortly after 6pm that services were back to normal.