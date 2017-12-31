TRAVEL: List of M1 and M18 closures in South Yorkshire as part of New Year maintenance work

Sections of the M1 and M18 around South Yorkshire will be closed due to maintenance work next week.

From January 2 to January 7, essential works are set to be carried out by Highways England.

The southbound carriageway will completely shut from Junction 38 at Woolley Edge to Junction 37 at Dodworth Valley in Barnsley on Tuesday, January 2 for two nights and the northbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday 4 January.

Following this, there will be permanent lane three closures with narrow lanes in place until the end of January 2018 for drainage works.

The Stocksbridge 35a junction southbound section will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday, January 3, for smart motorway works. Closures will be from 8pm to 6am and diversions will be put in place.

The southbound entry slip road at Junction 35, Thorpe Hesley will be shut overnight on Thursday, January 4. The closures take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions available for drivers.

Further work at the Catcliffe junction 33 southbound slip road will mean a full overnight closure on Friday, January 5 for smart motorway works. The closures take place between 8pm and 6am with diversions available for drivers.



On the M18, the northbound entry at the Doncaster North junction 5 will be fully closed between 5am and 10am for survey works on Saturday, January 6.

A Highways England spokesman said: "The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of Wednesday, December 20 and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

"All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible."